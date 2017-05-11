This Week’s Final Raw Rating Sees Yearly Low

As noted, this week’s taped edition of WWE Raw from London drew the least amount of viewers in 2017, garnering 2.696 million viewers.

The final rating for this week’s Raw was a 1.90, down from last week’s 1.99 rating. This is the lowest Raw rating dating back to the Halloween 2016 episode, which drew a 1.88.

TNA Turning Point PPV Airing Tonight

Tonight at 10pm EST, The FITE App will be airing the 2017 TNA One Night Only Turning Point PPV. You can download The FITE App free from The Apple App Store and Google Play at this link.

TNA Turning Point will feature the following card:

-Impact champion Bobby Lashley vs. Moose.

-Knockouts champion Rosemary vs. Sienna.

-Eddie Edwards vs. Eli Drake.

-Matt Morgan vs. KM.

-Davey Richards vs. Suicide

-The Veterans Of War (Mayweather & Wilcox) vs. Mario Bokara & Fallah Bahh.

-Laurel Van Ness (with Kongo Kong) vs Ava Storie.

-Mahabali Shera vs. Marshe Rockett.

Preview New Brooklyn Brawler Shoot Interview

Below is the official preview for a new shoot interview with former WWE star Brooklyn Brawler. The interview is currently available for purchase via RFVideo.com: