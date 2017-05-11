John Morrison Reveals To Eric Bischoff The Best Piece Of Advice That Vince McMahon Ever Gave Him

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released yesterday and features an interview with his former WWE RAW GM apprentice Johnny “Nitro” Morrison (aka Lucha Underground’s Johnny Mundo)! You can find some of Eric and John’s comments transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes EB: What’s the most positive thing you took away from your time at WWE? What did you learn the most while you were there? JM: I compute things now in terms on pro wrestling frequently. Certainly when it comes to writing film. You’ve got your shine, heat spot, comeback, falsey and then finish of the match. I compare that a lot to the same three act structure in film. It feels like in order to understand the relationships in movies, television and sporting events it’s all wrestling terms for me now. It’s kind of how I compute the world. The one thing that I really took away was something Vince McMahon said to me once that really stuck with me was, “Wrestling,” and in a broader sense television, “is all about emotions. That’s all it is. The whole point of entertainment and TV is to feel something.” It can be happy, sad, empathizing with someone you relate to, feeling triumphant when you watch someone you relate to overcome, wanting to be scared. That really simple connection I feel is something that I think is frequently overlooked. When I get stuck in an acting role or writing or trying to decide if I should do something or not in any form of entertainment I usually go back to that simple thing that Vince told me that day and decide based on that. Will it support the story? Will it create an emotional response? Related: Eric Bischoff Announces The IRW Network Officially Launches June 1st; Makes Signing Up Free To Fans

