Backstage Update on How Long WWE Is Expecting Braun Strowman to Be Out of Action, Who Will Be Replacing Him at Live Events

As noted, it remains unclear exactly how long Braun Strowman will be out of action as he prepares to undergo surgery to repair nagging elbow issues. Initial estimates placed him out of action for 4-8 weeks, but the exact timetable for his return will be unknown until he has the surgery.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, internally WWE appears to be planning for Strowman to be gone until after the July 9th WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV. Strowman was scheduled to face Brock Lesnar at that event for the WWE Universal Title.

Strowman has been pulled from all advertised WWE live events past the PPV date, and Bray Wyatt has been pulled from his scheduled matches against Finn Balor. Wyatt is now being booked in main events against Roman Reigns moving forward.

Currently scheduled to headline this weekend’s WWE live event is Reigns and Seth Rollins teaming up to take on Samoa Joe and Wyatt.