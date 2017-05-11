Rumored Lead Announcer For WWE Women’s Tournament, Little Caesars Delivers Pizzas For Entire ROH Roster

Rumored Lead Announcer For WWE Women’s Tournament

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Jim Ross is the leading name rumored to be the lead announcer for the upcoming WWE Women’s Tournament.

Related: Update on WWE Womens Tournament Tapings

Little Caesars Delivers Pizzas For Entire ROH Roster

Little Caesars noted on Twitter last night that they had delivered enough pizzas for the entire ROH roster at their War Of The Worlds tour stop in Dearborn, MI:

Some of the ROH roster responded expressing their thanks: