Date and Location of 2017 WWE No Mercy PPV, Which Brand Will Get the Event?, New Impact Wrestling Talent Signing, Impact Officials in LA

WWE No Mercy News

According to PWInsider.com, the WWE No Mercy PPV will be returning this year, and will take place on Sunday, September 24th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. The PPV, which was revived last year after a long hiatus, will be a Raw brand exclusive event.

New Impact Talent Signing

PWInsider is also reporting Impact Wrestling has signed MJ Jenkins to a contract. Jenkins was signed after taking part in a tryout in Orlando a few months ago.

Impact Officials in LA

In other Impact Wrestling news, Ed Nordholm is out in Los Angeles this week with Jeff Jarrett for meetings with different potential partners.