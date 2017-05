Batista Spears Undertaker Off The Stage At Backlash 2007

WWE has uploaded the following video on-line featuring Batista spearing the Undertaker off the stage back at Backlash 2007:



Update On Chris Jericho’s Return To WWE

WWE is advertising Hideo Itami and Chris Jericho for their WWE Live events in Japan on June 30th and July 1st.