Why International Fans Deserve Better WWE TV Tapings, DJ Z Talks Injury & Future Of His Career (Video)

DJ Z Last month, Impact Wrestling star DJ Z suffered an injury that included internal bleeding after taking a 450 splash in a match in Mexico City. Lucha TV has released a promo DJ Z talking who paid for his surgery, does he think he needs to change his style and shows off the scar from the surgery. WWE TV Internationally On the latest episode of “Wrestling Reality” audio podcast available every Wednesday, I opened the show talking about how the international fans deserve a better show than what they were given for RAW and SmackDown TV tapings. Here’s an excerpt: WWE’s half-ass approached at their international TV tapings is aggravating. We saw RAW and SmackDown at The O2 in London. One of the best group of fans out there for WWE. They’re passionate. How can they not be? These fans stay up every other week until 4am to see RAW when it’s filmed in the United States. Passion is there. WWE tends to mail it in, so it seems. I’m not blaming the creative writers or talent, I’m blaming the ultimate decision maker who I think sets the temperature and that’s Vince McMahon. I understand it’s a taped show so mage there isa feeling things will be spoiled on Internet and the fans will just be happy to see it live because they don’t get to see it as often live as we do in the United States, but that’s a BS approach. I continue on and mention how WWE can take advantage of this one week of shows being already filmed prior to airing in the United States. Other topics touched on include: Will Lana be a heel or face when she debuts?

Talk with Mark Madden about rumors of Finn Balor vs Brock Lesnar Another topic was the choice for Dolph Ziggler to be the first match and story for Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown Live. Here's an excerpt: Ultimately the match, I don't know if you can pick a better person. Shinsuke Nakamura is branded around the strong style intensity. Dolph Ziggler can sell better than anybody so he'll make it look good, look damn good.