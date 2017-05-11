Why International Fans Deserve Better WWE TV Tapings, DJ Z Talks Injury & Future Of His Career (Video)

DJ Z
Last month, Impact Wrestling star DJ Z suffered an injury that included internal bleeding after taking a 450 splash in a match in Mexico City.
Lucha TV has released a promo DJ Z talking who paid for his surgery, does he think he needs to change his style and shows off the scar from the surgery.
WWE TV Internationally
On the latest episode of “Wrestling Reality” audio podcast available every Wednesday, I opened the show talking about how the international fans deserve a better show than what they were given for RAW and SmackDown TV tapings. Here’s an excerpt:
I continue on and mention how WWE can take advantage of this one week of shows being already filmed prior to airing in the United States.
Other topics touched on include:
Another topic was the choice for Dolph Ziggler to be the first match and story for Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown Live. Here’s an excerpt:
