ROH Star Hangman Page on His Time in Bullet Club, Being a Teacher While Wrestling, Facing Kazarian on PPV

Ring of Honor star Hangman Page recently spoke with Scott Fishman of Channel Guide Magazine, and below are some interview highlights: How did life change for you as far as being in Bullet Club? It’s a huge opportunity you were given with how hot the group is in the United States, Japan and other parts of the world. Take me back to when you were told last year and how you were recruited? With one phone call I was told I would be in Bullet Club and I was going to Japan for three weeks, then continually after that. It was pretty cool and life-changing. At the time I was a high school teacher. I taught graphic design, multimedia and journalism. I would take sick days and wrestle on the weekends. At that point I knew if I was doing three week tours of Japan I couldn’t keep teaching because I couldn’t be “sick” that long. I could also afford not to teach anymore because I would be more in-demand so to speak. I quit teaching and became a full-time wrestler. That more than anything in my whole career changed my life. Looking at the Hangman aspect of your character where did that come from? I know it started in Japan, but how did it come about? What was the inspiration? I knew Adam Cole was joining Bullet Club followed by myself. We both would have the same first name and four letter last names, as well as starting to show up frequently in Japan in Bullet Club. So to avoid confusion, I knew I wanted to change up my name. I also knew my character in Bullet Club would have to be a little bit different because in my time in Ring of Honor I hadn’t been a very playful or fun character by any means. Since I was more of a serious character I kind of adopted the noose from Luke Gallows and put my own spin on it. What did your students make of you being a pro wrestler? Do you tell them on the first day of school? Did they ever go to shows to see you perform? They know because it’s a relatively small town. You just can’t not know stuff like that. I did talk about it during the first day of class to get it over with, so they wouldn’t through the year have to figure this whole thing out. I kind of downplayed it a lot. A lot of times when like I was in The Decade group and had Colby Corino, who was barely 18, I would be beating up in a storyline on television. Then I have this noose I would walk around with as part of the Hangman gimmick. So a lot of stuff I did on TV I didn’t bring up in school because I thought it could be an issue.