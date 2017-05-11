Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns Address the Live Crowd in France During Overseas Tour, Which WWE Star Was Not Invited to Prom? (Videos)

WWE Stars Discuss High School Prom Featured below, WWE Superstars and personalities including Mojo Rawley, Alexa Bliss, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Renee Young, Corey Graves, Tyler Breeze and more discuss their high school prom experiences. As the title suggests, it was Aiden English who allegedly was not invited to his prom, but it was Monday Night Raw commentator Corey Graves that opted not to go to his senior dance, deciding instead to wrestle at an indie show in Pittsburgh. Seth Rollins Stands With Roman Reigns Below is a short video from this week’s WWE Live event in Lille, France which featured the stars of the Monday Night Raw roster. The video sees Seth Rollins address the European fans after his main event tag team match with former SHIELD partner Roman Reigns, as the dynamic duo took on Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt.