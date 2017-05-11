Ring of Honor ‘War of the Worlds’ Main Event Confirmed; Final Match Card For Friday’s IPPV Feat. 4 Title Matches, Tanahashi vs Adam Cole

Mike Killam
Photo Credit: NJPW/TV Asahi

Photo Credit: NJPW/TV Asahi

Ring of Honor has confirmed the main event for this Friday night’s War of the Worlds IPPV, which will be broadcast live from the iconic Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. It will see the “Fallen Angel” Christopher Daniels putting his ROH World Championship on the line against two-time champion Jay Lethal and the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes in what is sure to be an epic triple threat match.

War of the Worlds is shaping up to be an incredible night of action, as the New Japan Pro Wrestling roster joins the stars of Ring of Honor with all four championships on the line, Hiroshi Tanahashi taking on Adam Cole, and more! Below is the final match card for the show. You can watch the event via The FITE App, which can be downloaded free from The Apple App Store and Google Play at this link.

ROH War of the Worlds
May 12, 2017
New York, NY

ROH World Championship
Christopher Daniels (c) vs. Cody Rhodes vs. Jay Lethal

ROH World TV Championship
Marty Scurll (c) vs. Matt Sydal

ROH World Tag Team Championship
The Young Bucks (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito & Bushi

ROH 6-Man Tag Team Championship
Bully Ray & The Briscoes (c) vs. Hirooki Goto & Roppongi Vice

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Adam Cole

Will Ospreay vs. Jay White

War Machine (Hanson & Rowe) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL & SANADA) vs. Search & Destroy (Chris Sabin & Jonathan Gresham)

Kazarian vs. Hangman Page

KUSHIDA vs. Dalton Castle vs. Bobby Fish vs. Silas Young

Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"