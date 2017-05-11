Ring of Honor ‘War of the Worlds’ Main Event Confirmed; Final Match Card For Friday’s IPPV Feat. 4 Title Matches, Tanahashi vs Adam Cole

Ring of Honor has confirmed the main event for this Friday night’s War of the Worlds IPPV, which will be broadcast live from the iconic Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. It will see the “Fallen Angel” Christopher Daniels putting his ROH World Championship on the line against two-time champion Jay Lethal and the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes in what is sure to be an epic triple threat match. War of the Worlds is shaping up to be an incredible night of action, as the New Japan Pro Wrestling roster joins the stars of Ring of Honor with all four championships on the line, Hiroshi Tanahashi taking on Adam Cole, and more! Below is the final match card for the show. You can watch the event via The FITE App, which can be downloaded free from The Apple App Store and Google Play at this link. ROH War of the Worlds

May 12, 2017

New York, NY ROH World Championship

Christopher Daniels (c) vs. Cody Rhodes vs. Jay Lethal ROH World TV Championship

Marty Scurll (c) vs. Matt Sydal ROH World Tag Team Championship

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito & Bushi ROH 6-Man Tag Team Championship

Bully Ray & The Briscoes (c) vs. Hirooki Goto & Roppongi Vice Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Adam Cole Will Ospreay vs. Jay White War Machine (Hanson & Rowe) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL & SANADA) vs. Search & Destroy (Chris Sabin & Jonathan Gresham) Kazarian vs. Hangman Page KUSHIDA vs. Dalton Castle vs. Bobby Fish vs. Silas Young