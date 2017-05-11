Updated NJPW Dominion Card

As noted, Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega will headline this year’s NJPW Dominion event in a rematch from their epic encounter at Wrestle Kingdom, while Tetsuya Naito and Hiroshi Tanahashi also return to their bout at the Tokyo Dome in the semi-main event. Below is an updated match card for the show, with more likely on the way in the next few weeks.

-Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

-Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

-Minoru Suzuki (c) vs. Hirooki Goto (Lumberjack Deathmatch for the NEVER Openweight Championship)

-War Machine (c) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

-Roppongi Vice (c) vs. The Young Bucks (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)

-Cody vs. Michael Elgin

How Old is Bobby Roode?

In today’s wrestler birthday news, Billy Kidman turns 43, Bobby Roode turns 40, and Lince Dorado turns 30.

Sasha Banks, Titus O’Neil & Bayley in France

WWE has released the following video, featuring Sasha Banks, Bayley and Titus O’Neil in Lille, France for the current overseas tour: