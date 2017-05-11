Birdie Joe Danielson Already Has Her First WrestleMania Opponent, Is John Cena vs Roman Reigns a “Dream Match” in the Making?

Birdie Joe vs. Baby Angle at WrestleMania? WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to Twitter today to offer congratulations to Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella on the birth of their fist child, Birdie Joe Danielson. Oh, and he also booked a match for WrestleMania twenty years into the future between their daughters! This is kind of the opposite of the old “my dad can beat up your dad” argument… To be fair, Angle and Bryan are the current Raw and Smackdown Live general managers, not to mention two of the greatest WWE Superstars in history, so if anybody has the authority to make this match happen, it’s probably them. Angle’s wife Giovanna gave birth to a baby girl just last November, but we imagine in twenty years time that Birdie Joe can have her pick of opponents – Angle actually has four daughters. Congrats @WWEDanielBryan & Brie @BellaTwins on their newborn baby girl. We may never wrestle each other but our daughters will!! #WMania54 — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) May 11, 2017 Is Cena vs. Reigns a “Dream Match”? WWE has released a video (featured below) hyping up what they’re calling a “dream match” between 16-time world champion John Cena and Roman Reigns. Somewhat incredibly, the two titans have actually never worked a singles match with one another. The closest they came was at the 2014 WWE Battleground pay-per-view, where Cena successfully defended the world title in a Fatal 4-Way match that also included Randy Orton and Kane. What do you think – is Cena vs. Reigns a dream match in the making? Has WWE been smart in keeping them apart for so long? Sound off in the comments section below?