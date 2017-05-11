Matt Riddle vs Zack Sabre Jr Announced For EVOLVE 86 Main Event, Final Match Card For EVOLVE 84 in Chicago & More

WWN has announced several matches for their upcoming EVOLVE 84 (tickets) and EVOLVE 85 (tickets) events in the midwest later this month, rounding out the final card for the May 20th show in the Chicago area. They have also announced a huge non-title main event for EVOLVE 86 (tickets) in June between two indie elites currently covered in gold, as WWN Champion and PROGRESS Atlas Champion Matt Riddle will take on EVOLVE Champion, PWG Champion and RPW British Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. This is actually a rematch from EVOLVE 59 back in April of 2016, but both men are now in very different, much more elevated positions in their respective careers. For those curious, ZSJ told me that he will be working the New Japan Pro Wrestling events in Long Beach, CA one week later. It will be interesting to see which of those championships the “technical wizard” manages to hang on to, as he is expected to make his debut in this year’s G1 Climax, a month-long tournament that would make him ineligible for any other events for much of July and the first half of August. EVOLVE 84

Summit, IL

May 20, 2017 WWN Championship Match

Matt Riddle (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly EVOLVE Championship Match

Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Ethan Page EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match

Chris Dickinson & Jaka (c) vs. Matt Knicks & Isaias Velazquez Keith Lee vs. Donovan Dijak Tracy Williams vs. Jeff Cobb Leo Rush vs. Austin Theory Fred Yehi vs. Jason Kincaid EVOLVE 85

Livonia, MI

May 21, 2017 EVOLVE Championship Match

*Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Lio Rush WWN Championship Match

*Matt Riddle vs. Jeff Cobb Tracy Williams vs. Kyle O’Reilly Ethan Page vs. Donovan Dijak Fred Yehi vs. Keith Lee MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON!