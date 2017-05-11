Impact Wrestling Results LIVE IN PROGRESS, JOIN THE DISCUSSION, USE #WRESTLEZONE

Impact Wrestling Results

May 11th, 2017

Report By Lovell Porter for Wrestlezone.com Share your thoughts on tonight’s show in the Disqus section below! You can also participate on social media by using the #wrestlezone hashtag to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show. We want you to share our exclusive coverage page by clicking the social media buttons at the bottom of the article! Dezmond Xavier vs Andrew Everett vs Matt Sydal vs Caleb Conley Sydal takes Conley over with a hurricanrana. Everett takes Sydal over with a hurricanrana. Conley runs in and hurricanrana Everett. Xavier tries a hurricanrana on Conley but Conley tosses Xavier off his shoulders. Multiple roll-up attempts by everyone. Sydal puts Xavier in a modified Indian death lock. Conley puts Everett int a clover leaf. Both manage to get to the ropes. Sydal hits his standing leg drop on Everett and a Franchiser on Xavier at the same time. Sydal goes up top but Xavier cuts him off with a head kick. Conley grabs Sydal off the top rope and dumps him on Xavier. Xavier and Sydal trade kicks. Everett takes them both out with a top rope dropkick. Everett dives over the top rope with a topé con hilo. Xavier hits a cartwheel splash over the top rope. Sydal catches Everett with a top rope double knee strike. Conley breaks up the fall. Xavier flies out of nowhere and frog splashes Conley. Sydal tries to toss Xavier off the top but Xavier lands on his feet. Everett surprises Xavier with the frankendriver for the win! Winner- Andrew Everett Sportsmanship speaks volumes! What a great moment between two incredible athletes. Congrats on your victory @_AndrewEverett#IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/iv52xQdXX0 — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 12, 2017