Mauro Ranallo On His Busy Post-WWE Schedule, Natalya Supports Project:OM This Mother’s Day (Video)

Nick Hausman
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Mauro Ranallo Comments On His Busy Post-WWE Schedule

Mauro Ranallo has posted the following to Twitter commenting how busy his schedule has become following his departure from WWE:

Natalya Supports Project:OM This Mother’s Day

WWE has shared the following video on-line featuring Natalya talking about her support for Project:OM this Mother’s Day weekend:


