Mauro Ranallo Comments On His Busy Post-WWE Schedule

Mauro Ranallo has posted the following to Twitter commenting how busy his schedule has become following his departure from WWE:

AMAZING how fast things change. 2 months ago, I left my dream https://t.co/8f8opocPEO, I’m about to be busier than ever. #NeverGiveUp — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) May 10, 2017

Natalya Supports Project:OM This Mother’s Day

WWE has shared the following video on-line featuring Natalya talking about her support for Project:OM this Mother’s Day weekend:



