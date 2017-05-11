Mauro Ranallo Comments On His Busy Post-WWE Schedule
Mauro Ranallo has posted the following to Twitter commenting how busy his schedule has become following his departure from WWE:
Related: WWE “Bring it to the Table” Hosts Take a Jab at Mauro Ranallo – JBL Situation
Natalya Supports Project:OM This Mother’s Day
WWE has shared the following video on-line featuring Natalya talking about her support for Project:OM this Mother’s Day weekend:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?