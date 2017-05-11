Exclusive: ROH War Of The Worlds Main Event Preview (Video)

WrestleZone is proud to present this exclusive preview courtesy of Ring Of Honor for their War Of The Worlds main event tomorrow night! You can order the event via PPV or tune in via FITE.tv or the FITE app!

Tomorrow night’s main event features ROH World Champion of The World Christopher Daniels defending his title against Jay Lethal and “The American Nightmare” Cody!

WrestleZone will also be bringing back it’s hit daily pro wrestling news podcast WZ Daily tomorrow on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com. Host Nick Hausman’s debut guest will be none other than ROH World Champion of The World Christopher Daniels!

The re-debut of WZ Daily as well as the Daniels interview will be made available around 11 am CST tomorrow on IRW. Tomorrow’s episode will be co-hosted by Joe Dombrowski and will also feature the debut of a new segment, Kids Talk Wrestling.

