Viewership For Total Divas Season 6 Finale

According to Showbuzz Daily last night’s WWE Total Divas season 6 finale on the E! network drew 683,000 viewers. This number is up 19% from last week’s 576,000 viewers.

Total Divas ranked #25 on the Cable Top 150 this week. Last week’s show ranked #19.

Cesaro Thanks The WWE Universe In Switzerland

WWE has shared the following video on-line featuring Cesaro thanking the WWE Universe in Switzerland:



Emma Posts Cryptic Message Following Injury

Last weekend Emma suffered an apparent shoulder injury and was sent home from the WWE UK tour to be evaluated. Earlier today Emma posted the following seeming to indicate the injury could be worse than expected: