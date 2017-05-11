The Miz Sits In $7 Million Car At The Porsche Museum, John Cena’s Top 10 WWE Rivalries, Jim Ross Comments On The Cauliflower Alley Club

The Miz Sits In $7 Million Car At The Porsche Museum

The Miz has shared the following tweets noting that he spent the day with Maryse and R-Truth at the Porsche Museum in Germany:

John Cena’s Top 10 WWE Rivalries

In conjunction with John Cena’s new movie The Wall WWE.com has released the following list of Cena’s 10 greatest rivalries.

Here is their full list:

You can view the full article and list by clicking HERE

Jim Ross Comments On The Cauliflower Alley Club

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has posted the following to his official Facebook page commenting on the Cauliflower Alley Club’s 52nd Annual Banquet in Las Vegas that took place last weekend. He also encourages those who are involved in the pro wrestling business to become members of the CAC: