Chris Jericho Shares Scary Stories From Milwaukee, WWE Congratulates NXT Couple On Birth Of Their Baby

Nick Hausman
(Photo by Ollie Millington/Redferns via Getty Images)

(Photo by Ollie Millington/Redferns via Getty Images)

Chris Jericho Shares Scary Stories From Milwaukee

Chris Jericho has posted the following video on his official Facebook page featuring him in Milwaukee as he’s on tour with Fozzy.

During the video he talks about how the venue he is playing that night, The Rave, is haunted. He also chats about a hotel near him where Jeffrey Dahmer used to pick up his victims:

Related: Update On Chris Jericho’s Return To WWE

WWE Congratulates NXT Couple On Birth Of Their Baby

WWE has posted the following to Twitter congratulating former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Wesley Blake and Tough Enough Sara Lee on the birth of their first daughter Piper Grace:

WWE also posted the following more detailed congratulations on WWE.com:

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Wesley Blake and his fiancée, 2015 WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee, shared a photo of their newborn daughter, Piper Grace, with the world Wednesday.

The image, which was posted to Sara Lee’s Instagram, shows their bundle of joy sitting next to a protective-looking bulldog named Butter. According to the happy couple, Piper was born on May 1, weighing 8 pounds and 15 ounces and measuring 22 inches long.

“Sara and I are beyond in love with the newest addition to our family, and Butter has a sister for life,” Blake told WWE.com.

Congratulations to the couple on the wonderful news.

Chris Jerichosara leewesley blake
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"