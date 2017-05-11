Chris Jericho Shares Scary Stories From Milwaukee, WWE Congratulates NXT Couple On Birth Of Their Baby

Chris Jericho Shares Scary Stories From Milwaukee

Chris Jericho has posted the following video on his official Facebook page featuring him in Milwaukee as he’s on tour with Fozzy.

During the video he talks about how the venue he is playing that night, The Rave, is haunted. He also chats about a hotel near him where Jeffrey Dahmer used to pick up his victims:



WWE Congratulates NXT Couple On Birth Of Their Baby

WWE has posted the following to Twitter congratulating former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Wesley Blake and Tough Enough Sara Lee on the birth of their first daughter Piper Grace:

WWE also posted the following more detailed congratulations on WWE.com: