Adam "Hangman" Page was recently interviewed by Brian Fritz for Sporting News. You can listen to the full interview in the embedded audio player above. Some excerpts from the full article are included below. On what it's been like joining The Bullet Club: One year ago, life changed for Adam "Hangman" Page when got the call that he would be joining Bullet Club and heading to Japan for three weeks to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling. "It's been crazy," explained the Ring of Honor star. "It's definitely been a whirlwind of a year. I was a high school teacher when I joined Bullet Club and started going to Japan. I quit that. I threw the papers up in the air and (whistles) out of there. It literally changed my life." On finding his identity: Things haven't always been this good for Page, especially during his first few years of his career when he was a top prospect but still looking for his identity. "That first year I was in Ring of Honor, maybe it wasn't even a year, I was wearing the trucker hat thing and wearing John Deere stuff because I felt like part of what made me different from a lot of guys was that I was kind of a good ol' boy and a southern type of guy," explained Page. "I don't know if that's something that resonates a lot with wrestling fans today. I found that out. That made me kind of bitter about wrestling because I felt like who I thought I was wasn't something those people were interested in. And that made me bitter. I kind of carried that bitterness for a long time. I think that's starting to come out now in my work." On Page's goal for next year: While Page is savoring the opportunity of being a member of Bullet Club, he has another goal in mind for this next year. "I've been in Ring of Honor consistently for three years but I haven't held a championship," said Page. "I think I'm at the point in my career where that's something maybe above all else I'm interested in. For the first year or so, two years even doing stuff with The Decade, I didn't need a championship. That wasn't a goal at the time. But now, I feel like I'm reaching that."