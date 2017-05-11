Eric Bischoff Says Sinclair Buying Tribune Media Makes ROH, ‘A Viable Sports Entertainment Property’

Nick Hausman

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Wednesday and features an interview with his former WWE RAW GM apprentice Johnny “Nitro” Morrison (aka Lucha Underground’s Johnny Mundo)!

You can find some of Eric’s comments regarding Sinclair Broadcasting buying Tribune Media transcribed below.

EB: I do think that this changes the game a little bit. WGN was one of the original superstations along with TBS. Now all of a sudden Sinclair has a combination of a pretty significant syndication footprint as well as a pretty powerful cable footprint. Now all of a sudden Ring Of Honor can be a viable sports entertainment property across the board. When they were just in syndication, whatever the percentages were, I am guessing it was under 60 or 70% of the coverage strictly in syndication. Now if you do what Ted Turner did, and in the early days what WWF did, if you combine your syndicated footprint along with your cable footprint they probably have the potential of being in 97 or 98% coverage across the US. Now all of a sudden Ring of Honor can be a viable sports entertainment property. So, my opinion has changed dramatically from last week to this week.

You can find this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling Mailbag on IRWNetwork.com as part of this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling Overrun.

