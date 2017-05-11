Alberto El Patron Captures The GFW Global Championship

Impact Wrestling has released the above video featuring Alberto El Patron winning the GFW Global Championship tonight on Impact.

They have also released the following videos features Patron celebrating in the arena and commenting on his win backstage:





Dutch Mantell Announces Return Of Ultimate X

Impact Wrestling has released the following video via Twitter featuring Dutch Mantell announcing the return of the Ultimate X match next week on Impact: