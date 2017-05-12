WrestleZone presented the return of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast, WZ Daily, earlier today on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com!

Ring of Honor World Champion of The World Christopher Daniels joined host Nick Hausman to discuss tonight’s ROH War of The Worlds PPV. Featuring his main event match against Jay Lethal and “The American Nightmare” Cody where he’ll be putting his title on the line.

You can find some of Daniels’ comments on why he decided to add “The American Nightmare” Cody to his main event title match against Jay Lethal transcribed below.

CD: I’ll tell you what man, it’s all a plan for me. Cody made his intentions known at Supercard of Honor. He made it clear that he wanted to be in the mix for the world championship. Instead of letting him take months and months to train I wanted him in the ring as soon as possible. Yeah, I asked Ring of Honor to add him and make it a three-way. In my mind, as the champion in the match, my focus is singular: keep my championship. When you get into a three-way match and you’re the challenger you have to not just contend with the champion but someone else who is trying to fight you and keep you away from the title. When I asked him to be added to that match that was basically just for the winner of the four-way Survival Of The Fittest match that Jay Lethal won. I originally figured, “Well, there’s going to be one other guy that Cody has to contend with.” I gambled and I won big because Jay Lethal won that match and title shot. Jay and Cody have a long history of hatred between the two of them. So, yeah, Cody and Jay Lethal are not only trying to win the match but now they’re looking at each other and they know the wars they’ve gone through together and they’ll do anything to keep each other from the title. All that does is it strengthens my hold on the championship.

As part of Fridays Of Honor Ring of Honor also sent WrestleZone the following preview video for tonight’s War Of The Worlds main event:

Ring of Honor World Champion of The World Christopher Daniels joined host Nick Hausman to discuss tonight's ROH War of The Worlds PPV. Featuring his main event match against Jay Lethal and "The American Nightmare" Cody where he'll be putting his title on the line.

