Ring of Honor World Champion of The World Christopher Daniels joined host Nick Hausman to discuss tonight’s ROH War of The Worlds PPV. Featuring his main event match against Jay Lethal and “The American Nightmare” Cody where he’ll be putting his title on the line.
You can find some of Daniels’ comments on why he decided to add “The American Nightmare” Cody to his main event title match against Jay Lethal transcribed below.
You can listen to more comments from Daniels’ regarding War Of The Worlds in the embedded audio player at the top of the page.
You can order War Of The Worlds tonight on PPV or find it on FITE.tv or the FITE app.
As part of Fridays Of Honor Ring of Honor also sent WrestleZone the following preview video for tonight’s War Of The Worlds main event:
Some of the topics they discuss at the top of the show include:
The show then wraps up with the first installment of Kids Talk Wrestling. Featuring Nick chatting with kids about some the top stories from around the world of pro wrestling. His first guest is a nine-year-old girl named Mary.
