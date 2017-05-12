Backstage News On Charlotte Flair’s Current Babyface Run, Nikki Bella Reveals Her Big Secret On Total Divas (Video)

Charlotte Flair

Dave Meltzer mentioned on yesterday’s new episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE might be reconsidering Charlotte Flair’s babyface turn.

It was noted that the backstage segment on this week’s WWE Smackdown Live, which saw Charlotte acting a bit more like a heel towards Naomi and Becky Lynch, may be a tease to once again turn her heel. Meltzer speculated that this may lead to an eventual Naomi versus Charlotte feud with Charlotte taking the heel role even though she’s designated as a babyface right now. It was said that people within the company were opposed the babyface turn in the first place, and Charlotte’s recent actions aren’t unlike her father’s face turns where he still acted a bit heelish.

Charlotte will team with Naomi and Becky Lynch against Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina at WWE Backlash next weekend in Chicago.

Related: Charlotte Flair on Her Move to Smackdown Live, Her WWE Pay-Per-View Streak Ending, Contrasting WrestleMania 32 and 33 Attitudes

Total Divas

The following video features Nikki Bella revealing her big secret of her return date to her sister Brie on a new Total Divas bonus clip: