Jim Cornette Comments On The ‘Gold-Burger’, Natalya Talks Charlotte / SD Live, Eddie Edwards Preps For India (Video)

Goldberg-er Justin Barrasso recently spoke with Jim Cornette, a noted cheeseburger aficionado, for Sports Illustrated's Week In Wrestling about Goldberg's upcoming appearance at Sugar Factory Las Vegas where they will host a VIP lunch featuring the 'Goldburger' next weekend: "If they're using real gold flakes for the bun, I'll have to try it. He has a lot of ingredients in play there. When I put together the 'Cornette's Racket' for Hughjass Burgers in Lexington, my burger was a double cheeseburger with extra American cheese, grilled onions, bacon, and fried egg. Everything needs to blend well. We'll see if the chef can keep it all together." Natalya Natalya recently spoke with Hollywood Life and offered the following comments about Charlotte Flair's arrival on WWE Smackdown Live: "Charlotte better be ready for me to kick her ass. I'm excited about her coming to SmackDown Live because I finally get to put her in her place! She better be ready, because I'm a lot more than she can handle. And she knows that. Welcome, Queen!" Impact Wrestling The following video features Eddie Edwards talking about Impact Wrestling's upcoming tour of India, which features a set of Impact TV tapings: