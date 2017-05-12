AJ Styles Comments On Why His Current WWE Theme Fits Him, Pro Wrestling Tees Celebrates Milestone w/ Customer Appreciation Sale

Phenomenal Inside The Ropes sat down with AJ Styles before the WWE live event in Glasgow this week, and Styles comments on the process of creating his WWE theme song. Styles said: “I have to be honest, when I told them what I was looking for, as much as I’m from the Southern part of the United States, but I’m not that much of a country music fan. Do I like it? Sure, but not that much. So, I was like ‘I just want a little bit of that country, but I love rap, so you’re going to have to find a way go that way with a cool beat’, and they found a way to make it work for me. I don’t know that they made that song specifically for me, because I think it was made in NXT, but I think it fit me like a glove. Now, I don’t think I could imagine any other music that I could walk out to. It’s great; I can’t say enough good things about it. It worked. I don’t know how or why, it just did, and I’m very happy with it.” Related: AJ Styles Talks About Fan Reaction to Him Facing Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33 (Video) Pro Wrestling Tees Pro Wrestling Tees recently sold their 300,000th Pro Wrestling Tee and wanted to reward customers. For 24 hours starting today at noon, customers can get 20% off everything. with the coupon code 300K. It’s 12pm on the east coast, so lets start the sale! You have 24 hours…. pic.twitter.com/Xm78EXQ10d — OneHourTees (@OneHourTees) May 12, 2017