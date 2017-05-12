Details On How To Watch Tonight’s ROH War Of The Worlds PPV On WrestleZone; Daniels vs Cody & Lethal, Scurll vs Sydal, More

Tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST, Ring of Honor will be presenting the War Of The Worlds pay-per-view event from The Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, and you can watch it live, right here on WrestleZone! You can order the show now through the video player below, and then watch it right here on WZ through the same video player tonight beginning at 9:00 p.m. Related: ROH Champ Christopher Daniels Explains Why He Added Cody To His Title Defense Against Jay Lethal Tonight At War Of The Worlds The following is the updated PPV card: ROH World Championship

Christopher Daniels (c) vs. Cody Rhodes vs. Jay Lethal ROH World Television Championship

Marty Scurll (c) vs. Matt Sydal ROH World Tag Team Championship

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito & Bushi ROH 6-Man Tag Team Championship

Bully Ray & The Briscoes (c) vs. Hirooki Goto & Roppongi Vice Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Adam Cole Will Ospreay vs. Jay White War Machine (Hanson & Rowe) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL & SANADA) vs. Search & Destroy (Chris Sabin & Jonathan Gresham) Kazarian vs. Hangman Page KUSHIDA vs. Dalton Castle vs. Bobby Fish vs. Silas Young