Details On How To Watch Tonight’s ROH War Of The Worlds PPV On WrestleZone; Daniels vs Cody & Lethal, Scurll vs Sydal, More

Tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST, Ring of Honor will be presenting the War Of The Worlds pay-per-view event from The Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, and you can watch it live, right here on WrestleZone!

The following is the updated PPV card:

ROH World Championship
Christopher Daniels (c) vs. Cody Rhodes vs. Jay Lethal

ROH World Television Championship
Marty Scurll (c) vs. Matt Sydal

ROH World Tag Team Championship
The Young Bucks (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito & Bushi

ROH 6-Man Tag Team Championship
Bully Ray & The Briscoes (c) vs. Hirooki Goto & Roppongi Vice

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Adam Cole

Will Ospreay vs. Jay White

War Machine (Hanson & Rowe) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL & SANADA) vs. Search & Destroy (Chris Sabin & Jonathan Gresham)

Kazarian vs. Hangman Page

KUSHIDA vs. Dalton Castle vs. Bobby Fish vs. Silas Young

