John Cena Reveals His Favorite Movies, WWE Celebrates RVD’s Debut Against Jeff Hardy (Video)

John Cena spoke with Rotten Tomatoes while promoting his new film “The Wall” and revealed his five favorite films. Cena did make the argument that his choices should also include the full franchise and not just the individual films, and they are (with some excerpt quotes from Cena himself):

Blazing Saddles

Star Wars (franchise)

The Star Wars story arc — that is, all of them. And I know that’s inclusive, but if you look at them like episodes of television, I can just say the words, “Star Wars,” because I think it is a great depiction of the classic story of good vs. evil.

The Matrix (franchise)

The same could be said about The Matrix movies, all three. A lot of people will be like, “Well, no, just the first one, because the other two weren’t to my fancy.” I liked all three because I like the entire story. What a unique concept that the world is completely fake, and amazing to think that machines could be running things, as I sit here and talk into a machine recorder. It’s just a really forward-thinking concept. I thought it was wonderfully done, and certainly a movie that, from an effects standpoint, changed the way people made movies. It’s one of those movies where people were wowed by the effects, but I think they took a back seat to what a wonderful story it was. It was such a fantastic story.

Saving Private Ryan

The Big Short

I loved The Big Short because it took a great approach to explaining the financial crisis to even someone who knew nothing about it. An all-star cast got together, and the movie was just done fantastically. The moments they broke the fourth wall were just amazing, to explain finance, which is really simple when you strip it down, but finance folks keep it complicated so no one gets it. Man, if society goes through that again, they just didn’t watch that. You can learn something from that movie.