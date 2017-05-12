John Cena Reveals His Favorite Movies, WWE Celebrates RVD’s Debut Against Jeff Hardy (Video)

John Cena
John Cena spoke with Rotten Tomatoes while promoting his new film “The Wall” and revealed his five favorite films. Cena did make the argument that his choices should also include the full franchise and not just the individual films, and they are (with some excerpt quotes from Cena himself):
Related: John Cena Comments On Roman Reigns Claiming ‘His Yard’, Diversity In Ring Gear, The Warm Reaction To His WM33 Proposal
RVD
WWE posted the following video featuring Rob Van Dam’s WWE debut match against Jeff Hardy, which took place 20 years ago today on the May 12th episode of WWE RAW:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?