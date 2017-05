Jinder Mahal recently spoke with SportsKeeda; you can read a few excerpts below: Jinder Mahal comments on representing India at WWE Backlash: I’m very proud to be representing India in the WWE. The Indian fans are very passionate about our product, they’re very passionate about the WWE and it makes me proud that I’m representing all of them on such a big scale and I hope I can become WWE Champion and make all of India proud. I just want to thank Indian fans for always supporting me and being very passionate about our product. Jinder’s feelings on becoming #1 contender: The feeling was great. With everything in perspective, I’m one win away from becoming WWE Champion. One win away from making all my dreams come true and changing my life. So if anything, it motivates me more. I’m going to be more aggressive, I’m training harder now. Overall it’s a great feeling being #1 contender but I’m not the champion yet. That’s the goal – to be WWE Champion. The goal isn’t to become #1 contender but to become champion. At Backlash, on the 21st, I’ll bring everything to Randy Orton and I will become WWE Champion. Jinder reveals the secret behind his physical transformation over the past few months and how he stays in peak shape: The secret is consistency. I literally haven’t had a cheat meal in 3-4 months. I haven’t eaten anything I shouldn’t have. Even now, on the tour, I have my cooling bag with me and I carry 5 meals with me so that I eat every 2 hours. I eat 30/40 grammes of carbohydrates, 30/40 grammes of proteins with every meal. Then there’s cardio 6 days a week and weight training 6 days a week. I also became straight-edge. I also do a lot of Olympic compound movements. Then there are lots of basic squats, lots of push-ups and other exercises. Overall, from diet to exercise, I’m seeing good results. I’m going to keep getting in better shape because not only do I look better but I feel better. I feel better inside the ring in terms of stamina and endurance, which is important if I want to become WWE Champion and have long matches every night.