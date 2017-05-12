This Week’s Impact Wrestling Viewership, Angelina vs Alisha Ends In Chaos, Mojo Rawley Completes Impressive Box Jump (Videos)

Impact Wrestling

Source: ShowBuzz Daily

This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling saw an increase of nearly 16% in viewership this week, bringing in 309,000 viewers compared to last week’s 260,000 viewers.

This week’s show, which featured Alberto El Patron defeating Magnus to win the Global Force Wrestling Championship, also ranked #113 in the Cable Top 150 list.

Impact Highlights

The following video features the conclusion of the Angelina Love versus Alisha Edwards match on Impact Wrestling, where Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards also got involved as the match ended up with chaos:

Mojo Rawley

The following video features Mojo Rawley completing an impressive 60-inch box jump at the WWE Performance Center: