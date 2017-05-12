Brock Lesnar Advertised For Upcoming RAW Tapings, Alexa Bliss’ Adorable Relationship w/ Her Mom, Bayley Hugs The Hardys (Videos)

Brock Lesnar

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is now being advertised for the June 26th and July 3rd episodes of WWE RAW.

RAW will be in Los Angeles, California on June 26th, while the show on the 3rd will be at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The Phoenix episode of RAW is also the ‘go-home’ show for WWE Great Balls Of Fire, where Lesnar is scheduled to have his first WWE Universal Championship defense.

Hug Life

The following video features Bayley stopping by during a Hardy Boyz interview with Mike Rome to get a hug from the RAW Tag Team Champions and to share a story about growing up as a Hardy Boyz fan.

Alexa Bliss

The following video features Alexa Bliss celebrating Mother’s Day by thanking her mother for helping her achieve her dream of becoming a WWE Superstar: