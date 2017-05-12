Matt Hardy Thinks Impact Wrestling President is “Naive”
Matt Hardy Tweeted the following today, referencing Billy Corgan’s history with TNA Impact Wrestling and current Impact President Ed Nordholm:
Kevin Owens Takes Shot at WWE Titleholder
As seen in the video below, WWE U.S.Champion Kevin Owens took a shot at current WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate while WWE was in The UK for the overseas tour:
Bryan & Brie Thank Fans (Videos)
In the following video, new parents Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan thank fans for their support after the birth of Birdie Joe Danielson:
