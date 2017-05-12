Matt Hardy Thinks Impact Wrestling President is “Naive”, Kevin Owens Takes Shot at WWE Titleholder, Bryan and Brie Thank Fans (Videos)

Matt hardy

Matt Hardy Thinks Impact Wrestling President is “Naive”

Matt Hardy Tweeted the following today, referencing Billy Corgan’s history with TNA Impact Wrestling and current Impact President Ed Nordholm:

Kevin Owens Takes Shot at WWE Titleholder

As seen in the video below, WWE U.S.Champion Kevin Owens took a shot at current WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate while WWE was in The UK for the overseas tour:

Bryan & Brie Thank Fans (Videos)

In the following video, new parents Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan thank fans for their support after the birth of Birdie Joe Danielson:

