Matt Hardy Thinks Impact Wrestling President is “Naive”

Matt Hardy Tweeted the following today, referencing Billy Corgan’s history with TNA Impact Wrestling and current Impact President Ed Nordholm:

If @Billy had got TNA, company/talent would've been great. Instead, a naive @EdNordholm is now funding GFW into existence at TNA's expense. https://t.co/2ajD3OhmJr — I AM MORE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 12, 2017

Kevin Owens Takes Shot at WWE Titleholder

As seen in the video below, WWE U.S.Champion Kevin Owens took a shot at current WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate while WWE was in The UK for the overseas tour:

Bryan & Brie Thank Fans (Videos)

In the following video, new parents Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan thank fans for their support after the birth of Birdie Joe Danielson: