Zack Ryder Injury Update
Injured WWE star Zack Ryder noted on Twitter that he was training with WWE NXT Superstar Oney Lorcan this week. Ryder has returned to in-ring training at the WWE Performance Center as he prepares to return from injury.
5 Shinsuke Nakamura Facts
WWE.com has posted “5 things you need to know” about WWE Smackdown Live Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura ahead of his Backlash match against Dolph Ziggler:
1. He has competed against AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and Brock Lesnar
Braun Strowman and His Sister Backstage at WWE Event
Braun Strowman has posted the following on Instagram featuring him and his sister at recent WWE live event:
