Zack Ryder Injury Update Injured WWE star Zack Ryder noted on Twitter that he was training with WWE NXT Superstar Oney Lorcan this week. Ryder has returned to in-ring training at the WWE Performance Center as he prepares to return from injury. 5 Shinsuke Nakamura Facts WWE.com has posted “5 things you need to know” about WWE Smackdown Live Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura ahead of his Backlash match against Dolph Ziggler: 1. He has competed against AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and Brock Lesnar

2. He counts Freddie Mercury as an inspiration

3. He appeared in the Japanese music video for “Happy” by Pharrell Williams

4. He trained and lived with Daniel Bryan

5. He is an extremely decorated competitor Braun Strowman and His Sister Backstage at WWE Event Braun Strowman has posted the following on Instagram featuring him and his sister at recent WWE live event: “This moment right here I forgot I was injured for these few precious moments I had no pain for the joy of not only seeing my little sister but being able to share my life with her and for her to see what I love and do and for us to be able to share this in London England of all places because we usually only see each other once a year because we are both very busy with our lives I’m so glad that you were able to share this with me @hannahrs22 I’m so proud of you and the young woman you have grown up to be. I love you. #weregiants” This moment right here I forgot I was injured for these few precious moments I had no pain for the joy of not only seeing my little sister but being able to share my life with her and for her to see what I love and do and for us to be able to share this in London England of all places because we usually only see each other once a year because we are both very busy with our lives I’m so glad that you were able to share this with me @hannahrs22 I’m so proud of you and the young woman you have grown up to be. I love you. #weregiants A post shared by Adam Scherr (@adamscherr99) on May 12, 2017 at 6:05am PDT