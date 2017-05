This first of three CSR videos is all about Braun Strowman injured and what it will do for the rest of the Monday Night RAW storylines. Here’s a brief excerpt:

Juice Springsteen: It’s really deflating. He was on such a roll. It always seems like this is happening, seen Finn Balor and Seth Rollins. Justin LaBar: It’s bad timing but lesser of other evils. Finn Balor was an instant moment, no more wrestling. Same with Rollins with his knee. Braun’s was lingering so they could do things with the ambulance and fights to write him off and seem more logical in the story. But it is unfortunate.

Josh Isenberg and Ronnell Hunt also chime in on this conversation in the full video below.