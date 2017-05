My latest column for upgruv.com, a site of all things trending and entertainment, is focused on who fills in the gap against Roman Reigns with Braun Strowman injured. Here’s an excerpt:

WWE is obligated to have Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins feuding. Joe’s arrival in the company happened when he attacked Rollins during a segment that featured Triple H. Against his one-time protege, Triple H (“the Creator”) brought in Joe (“the Destroyer”), remember?

Sure, Joe and Rollins was an angle born of a real-life injury, but blending real life into professional wrestling often makes for the most compelling product.

Bringing Triple H back to TV to join Joe against Rollins is logical. And it would be equally logical for Rollins to turn to his former brother in The Shield, Reigns, by asking for help against Triple H and Joe.

WWE’s next RAW pay-per-view is titled “Extreme Rules.” Going to the extreme with a tag-team match between Rollins/Reigns and Joe/Triple H is the right move considering we don’t know when Strowman will be able to move his elbow.