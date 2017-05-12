In the words of Kenny Omega, every story must have a hero, but it must also have… a villain. After months of tension between the leader of wrestling’s most popular faction and the only three-time ROH world champion, “The Cleaner” made a shocking appearance at Friday night’s ROH War of the Worlds IPPV via video package, officially firing Adam Cole from Bullet Club. Just moments prior, Cole lost a high profile singles match against Hiroshi Tanahashi, perhaps the greatest IWGP Heavyweight Champion in history, before a sold-out Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. After the bout, current ROH Tag Team Champions Nick and Matt Jackson hit the ring, seemingly consoling their long-time friend and partner. When the lights went dark in the arena, Omega appeared on the big screen to inform Cole that things between them were far from over, before revealing that the aforementioned “villain” he spoke of was none other than ROH World TV Champion Marty Scurll. Moments later, the lights in the Hammerstein came back on, revealing Scurll with a custom made Bullet Club umbrella, his signature prop. The Young Bucks then officially turned on their “SuperKliq” ally, knocking Cole out with stereo superkicks and posing over his body with the newest member of their faction. Adam Cole out of Bullet Club, and his replacement has been found. #ROHWOTW pic.twitter.com/XaYg5HDRkG — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 13, 2017 Welcome, @MartyScurll #ROHWOTW — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) May 13, 2017