PHOTO: New Japan Pro Wrestling Unveils IWGP United States Title; Tournament Announced to Crown the First Champion

Moments before the start of Friday night’s ROH War of the Worlds IPPV, which was co-branded by New Japan Pro Wrestling, the company unveiled their brand new IWGP United States Championship. A two-night tournament was also announced for the upcoming NJPW specials in Long Beach this July to crown the inaugural champion. While we are still waiting on more details, it is expected that the IWGP United States Championship will be the primary belt defended once New Japan rolls out their U.S. expansion in 2018, which will include the launch of a new developmental center in California. With so many American stars currently performing for the promotion, as well as their partnerships within the country and future plans of expansion, this is a move that obviously makes a lot of sense going forward. Breaking News

G1 Specials in the US will have a 2 night tourney for the IWGP United States Championship https://t.co/GsbwNuB2sY for updates pic.twitter.com/TqjSpAg9pa — njpw_global (@njpwglobal) May 13, 2017