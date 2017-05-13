Update on Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return

As noted, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be defending his title at the WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV on July 9th. Lesnar is scheduled to be at Raw the week before the PPV, and on June 26th in Los Angeles.

Lesnar has also been added to the June 12th Raw in Lafayette, and the post-PPV Raw on July 10th in Houston, TX.

Former WWE Star at ROH War of the Worlds

According to PWInsider.com, former WWE star Simon Gotch was in attendance for last nght’s Ring of Honor War of the Worlds event in NYC.

Kevin Owens Snubs WWE Fan

WWE has released the following video, featuring Kevin Owens denying a fan an autograph at a recent live event: