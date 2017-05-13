A Look At The WWE European Tour, Edge vs John Cena Last Man Standing Match, Nikki Bella Talks About Her Niece And More (Videos)

WWE European Tour

WWE has posted the following video featuring a look at the WWE European tour. You can watch the video below:

Edge vs John Cena

WWE has posted a full match featuring Edge vs John Cena in a Last Man Standing Match. You can watch the match below:

Nikki Bella On Her Niece

Nikki Bella posted a video on her YouTube account talking about her newly born niece. She also talks about her new respect for moms. You can watch the video below:

