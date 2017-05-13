WWE Features Shelton Benjamin on YouTube, Musician Performs Swanton Bomb Into Crowd & Matt Hardy Responds

WWE YouTube Features Shelton Benjamin It seems like we can’t go a full month without someone stirring the pot on speculation that Shelton Benjamin might be heading back to WWE, but this time it’s WWE itself adding to the hype train. This weekend, the company uploaded a video featuring Benjamin’s “freakish athleticism” in a match with Rob Van Dam all the way back in 2006. For what it’s worth WWE adds classic content to its YouTube channel on a daily basis, so take this with a huge grain of salt. Just this weekend they uploaded full matches featuring Jeff Hardy vs. Rob Van Dam, and John Cena vs. Edge. Rumors of Shelton Benjamin’s return actually go back years. Reports and speculation ramp up every year going back to 2011 that he would make a surprise appearance in the annual Royal Rumble match. In August 2016 WWE ran a vignette confirming his return to the Smackdown brand, but after a serious shoulder injury it was announced that he would not be signing with the company after all. In November Shelton cleared up the rumors, stating that he would “make moves to return to WWE” as soon as he was physically able to do so. His doctor’s estimate at that time was around six months, or May 2017. Musician Takes Swanton Bomb Into Crowd Nathan Williams, frontman for the San Diego band WAVVES, took a swanton bomb into a group of fans at a concert this weekend. The stunt, caught on video below, was sent to Jeff Hardy on Twitter, and both the WWE Raw Tag Team Champions have since responded to it. hey @JEFFHARDYBRAND hows my form? #swantonbomb pic.twitter.com/Odax3cNPqS — WAVVES (@WAVVES) May 13, 2017 YEEEAAAAASSSS… DELIGHTFUL. Although I have now diagnosed you with a SEVERE Spot Monkey ADDICKKTION. https://t.co/ChawsjNkzM — Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 13, 2017 Wow2theWOW!! https://t.co/91MuwV5Wzq — #BrotherNero DELETED (@JEFFHARDYBRAND) May 13, 2017