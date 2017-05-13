Eric Bischoff & John Morrison Discuss How To Make Wrestling Cool Again; Wrestling Being Presented As Art

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Wednesday and features an interview with his former WWE RAW GM apprentice Johnny “Nitro” Morrison (aka Lucha Underground’s Johnny Mundo)! You can find some of Eric’s and John’s comments transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes EB: My response when people ask me, “How do you make wrestling cool again?” The fact is you can’t force that. It does have to happen organically. Certain things have to go along with that. There has to be certain opportunities and investments. All of that kind of thing. It’s really interesting to me, right now at this stage in my career, you start to see Wrestle Circus and other independents really emerging with a cool factor all of their own that’s completely all their own. It’s a very organic cool factor as opposed to a cookie cutter cool factor. JM: This may or may not be what it is but I think that part of it is the classification of wrestling as art as opposed to people thinking wrestling is real or predetermined. Then MMA came along and wrestling now kind of just exists in the WWE. They’ve been the only game in town. With this new classification of wrestling as art it opens the door to make wrestling cool again. Make it something that can be appreciated on a different level. I think you’re right, too. If anyone forces it to be cool, well, that’s not how it works (laughs). Related: Eric Bischoff Announces The IRW Network Officially Launches June 1st; Makes Signing Up Free To Fans

This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling starts with Eric giving his take on a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling from this past week. Including: Donald Trump “future endeavoring” James Comey

Sinclair Broadcasting buying Tribune Media for $4 billion

WWE RAW doing it’s lowest rating of the year

WWE’s 1st Quarter 2017 Results

The upcoming 32 woman tournament that will be airing on the WWE Network

More… Eric then welcomes his former WWE RAW GM apprentice Johnny “Nitro” Morrison (aka Lucha Underground’s Johnny Mundo)! Some of the topics John discusses with Eric include: His acting background before landing in the world of pro wrestling

What his time was like on Tough Enough

His Dad being an inspiration to him

What his family’s reaction was to him becoming a pro wrestler

The best thing he took away from his time in WWE

Feeling caught between wrestling generations

What he misses least about WWE

Lucha Underground and who is responsible for creative there

Lucha Underground’s influence on the independent wrestling scene

How to make pro wrestling cool

His new movie Boone: The Bounty Hunter

What he had to do to finance the film

His favorite memory of his time as Eric’s RAW GM apprentice

More… You can find this week's Bischoff on Wrestling Mailbag on IRWNetwork.com as part of this week's Bischoff on Wrestling Overrun.