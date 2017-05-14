NXT Dade City Live Event Results (5/13): Women’s Battle Royal, Roderick Strong & No Way Jose Team Up, Asuka Defends Her Title

Mike Killam
The following are results from Saturday night’s WWE NXT live event in Dade City, Florida.

NXT Dade City Results
May 13, 2017

1. Bianca Blair won a battle royal to become #1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship. Other competitors included Kimber Lee, Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, Lacey Evans, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Andrea, and Aliyah.

2. Cezar Bononi def. Tian Bing

3. Steve Cutler def. Oney Lorcan

4. Kassius Ohno def. Adrian Jaoude

5. Asuka def. Bianca Blair to retain the NXT Women’s Championship

6. Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss def. Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford

7. Roderick Strong & No Way Jose def. Killian Dain & Sawyer Fulton

