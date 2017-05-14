The following are results from the WWE Raw brand live event in Rotterdam, The Netherlands this weekend.

WWE Rotterdam Live Event Results

May 13, 2017

1. The Hardy Boyz def. Enzo & Big Cass, and Sheamus & Cesaro in a triple threat tag team match to retain the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships.

2. Sasha Banks & Dana Brooke def. Nia Jax & Alicia Fox. A bit of an odd pairing of women in this match. Sasha got the win with a Bank Statement on Foxy.

3. Neville def. Aleister Black & Austin Aries in a triple threat match to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. The former Tommy End got one of the best reactions of the night for his return home to the Netherlands.

4. The Golden Truth, Kalisto & Apollo Crews def. Titus O’Neil, Curt Hawkins, Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas

5. Dean Ambrose def. The Miz to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship

6. Alexa Bliss def. Bayley to retain the WWE Raw Women’s Championship

7. Finn Balor def. Karl Anderson. This was really cool, especially for any New Japan fans who remember these two from the very beginning of the Bullet Club.

8. Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins def. Samoa Joe & Bray Wyatt. Rollins got a huge babyface reaction but the crowd was pretty much 50/50 split for Reigns. Either way he got a massive reaction and was given the Cena treatment the entire match.