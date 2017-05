Paige’s Ring Stolen On her Instagram, Paige said that her ring from Alberto El Patron was stolen from their hotel room. She then posted a picture of her new ring which you can see below: Also he just keeps killing it with these rings. Unfortunately mine got stolen from our hotel room so he knew how heart broken I was and went and got a brand new one! This one is obviously different but it’s even more beautiful. He had me crying on the plane. This is my hubby ladies and gentleman, isn’t he just perfect?!?!?! After over a year and still have butterflies for my man. Always have and always will… Also he just keeps killing it with these rings. Unfortunately mine got stolen from our hotel room so he knew how heart broken I was and went and got a brand new one! This one is obviously different but it’s even more beautiful. He had me crying on the plane. This is my hubby ladies and gentleman, isn’t he just perfect?!?!?! After over a year and still have butterflies for my man. Always have and always will… A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on May 11, 2017 at 11:59am PDT Mother’s Day Videos WWE has posted the following video of The Miz being embarrassed by his mom on “Miz TV.” Also, a video of Raven being suprised by his mom was posted as well. You can watch those videos below: