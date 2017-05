This second of three CSR videos this weekend starts off with Josh Isenberg talking NXT Takeover Chicago. Here’s an excerpt: Chicago, GTS, Hideo Itami—I’m pretty sure WWE tried to make it as eerie as possible without bringing up the name of, nope, I’m not going to bring it up either. Excellent match. So much adrenaline and enthusiasm. Pure, old-school physical match with a sprinkle of athleticism and originality from both men on the offensive side. I’m looking forward to Hideo Itami vs Bobby Roode. It is a bridge for Rood to face some other guys that aren’t on the card. Josh goes on to name some not on the card that will be future opponents for Roode and how NXT has messed up. Then, the show switches to the studio where Justin LaBar and Juice Springsteen talk Nakamura on SD Live and how he’s been presented so far. To see it all, check out the video below.