The Rock Explains Why He Wasn’t at WrestleMania 33, How His Improv Skills From WWE Helped Him on His New Movie “Baywatch”

Entertainment reporter Chris Van Vliet of WSVN-TV spoke with The Rock at the World Premiere of “Baywatch” on Miami Beach. During the interview, Rock explained why he wasn’t at WrestleMania 33 and also talked about how the improvisational skills he learned in WWE helped him create R rated jokes for “Baywatch”. Below are some interview highlights: Why The Rock wasn’t at WrestleMania 33: “No I didn’t get a chance to, I was shooting at that time. We were just wrapping up Ballers in LA so I didn’t get a chance to make it.” Did his improvisational skills from WWE help him push the envelope on BAYWATCH? “1000%. That was the fun part of this movie. We wanted to make sure that we nailed the tone we also wanted to make sure that we took advantage of the rated R platform. If you’ve seen the movie, there’s a lot of things that are very funny and they’re clearly rated R.”