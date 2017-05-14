News on WWE Backlash Kickoff Panel, AJ Lee Appearing on TV, CM Punk NYC Appearance, Photo of Actress as Paige

News on WWE Backlash Kickoff Panel

The pre-show panel for next Sunday night’s WWE Backlash PPV will consist of Renee Young, Peter Rosenberg and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

AJ Lee and CM Punk News

Former WWE star AJ Lee will be on NBC’s “Last Call with Carson Daly” this coming Tuesday at 1:35am EST. Lee will be appearing to promote her new book. In related news, her husband CM Punk will be making an appearance in the New York City area on July 1st and July 2nd at the Eternal Con, taking place at the Nassau Coliseum.

Photo of Actress as Paige

Actress Florence Pugh tweeted the following photo of herself as WWE star Paige in the upcoming movie “Fighting With My Family”, being co-produced by WWE Studios and The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions: