TJP Responds To Indie Wrestling Critique, Ring Of Honor Sings New Wrestler, Alexa Bliss On UpUpDownDown (Video)

TJP Responds To Indie Wrestling Critique

As noted, many wrestlers are responding to a wrestling critique that OVW trainer Rip Rogers received. Now TJP posted a subtle response to the critique which you can see below:

Pride is a funny thing… A post shared by TJ Perkins (@megatjp) on May 13, 2017 at 3:32pm PDT

New ROH Signing

According to PWInsider, Ring of Honor has signed Travis “Flip” Gordon. Gordon has frequently wrestled at Northeast Wrestling and made his debut at ROH in April.

UpUpDownDown

Alexa Bliss was a guest on the latest episode of UpUpDownDown and you can watch the episode below: