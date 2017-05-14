TJP Responds To Indie Wrestling Critique, Ring Of Honor Sings New Wrestler, Alexa Bliss On UpUpDownDown (Video)

TJP Responds To Indie Wrestling Critique
As noted, many wrestlers are responding to a wrestling critique that OVW trainer Rip Rogers received. Now TJP posted a subtle response to the critique which you can see below:
New ROH Signing
According to PWInsider, Ring of Honor has signed Travis “Flip” Gordon. Gordon has frequently wrestled at Northeast Wrestling and made his debut at ROH in April.
UpUpDownDown
Alexa Bliss was a guest on the latest episode of UpUpDownDown and you can watch the episode below:
