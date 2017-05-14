John Morrison Updates Eric Bischoff On The Future Of His Film Boone: The Bounty Hunter; Reveals Other Projects In Development

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Wednesday and features an interview with his former WWE RAW GM apprentice Johnny “Nitro” Morrison (aka Lucha Underground’s Johnny Mundo)! You can find some of John’s comments about the future of his Boone: The Bounty Hunter film, since it ended with a cliffhanger, transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes JM: I started to get carried away a year ago before post with the idea of trying to pitch a sequel or Boone as a TV show. Then I took a step back from that because I realized we hadn’t even finished this movie yet (laughs). As far as a sequel goes I’ve got a treatment already written. As a TV show goes I’ve got plenty of ideas in my head. In addition to Boone as a sequel or a trilogy or TV show I’ve got three other action comedies that are in various stages. One is maybe a polish or two from being ready to go and the two others are getting close too. The point of doing this movie is that I want to be in the entertainment business in the capacity of creating content. Writing, producing and acting. I’m hoping that Boone: The Bounty Hunter opens doors for me in that regard. Whether it does or not is regardless because everyone that I’ve shown it to or has seen it has really liked it. Related: Eric Bischoff Announces The IRW Network Officially Launches June 1st; Makes Signing Up Free To Fans

This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling starts with Eric giving his take on a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling from this past week. Including: Donald Trump “future endeavoring” James Comey

Sinclair Broadcasting buying Tribune Media for $4 billion

WWE RAW doing it’s lowest rating of the year

WWE’s 1st Quarter 2017 Results

The upcoming 32 woman tournament that will be airing on the WWE Network

More… Eric then welcomes his former WWE RAW GM apprentice Johnny “Nitro” Morrison (aka Lucha Underground’s Johnny Mundo)! Some of the topics John discusses with Eric include: His acting background before landing in the world of pro wrestling

What his time was like on Tough Enough

His Dad being an inspiration to him

What his family’s reaction was to him becoming a pro wrestler

The best thing he took away from his time in WWE

Feeling caught between wrestling generations

What he misses least about WWE

Lucha Underground and who is responsible for creative there

Lucha Underground’s influence on the independent wrestling scene

How to make pro wrestling cool

His new movie Boone: The Bounty Hunter

What he had to do to finance the film

His favorite memory of his time as Eric’s RAW GM apprentice

More… You can find this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling Mailbag on IRWNetwork.com as part of this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling Overrun.