WWE Advertising John Cena For Upcoming Smackdown Live

As noted, WWE star John Cena has been off WWE TV since WrestleMania 33, as he is currently doing promotional work for his new movie The Wall, and he is also filming Daddy’s Home 2.

WWE will be returning to the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ on Monday, July 3rd for Raw and Tuesday, July 4th for Smackdown. As of this writing, WWE is advertising John Cena for the July 4th Smackdown Live. This is the only WWE for which Cena is being advertised.